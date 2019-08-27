Mason Street Advisors Has Cut By $310,474 Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position By $700,000

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 5,858 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 628,007 shares with $33.91M value, down from 633,865 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $201.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 1.11M shares with $15.94M value, down from 1.16M last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In now has $715.35M valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 2.52M shares traded or 25.78% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disappointing Q2 Results and Gloomy Outlook Send American Axle Over 20% Lower Friday Morning – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AAM Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Axle & Manufacturing leads consumer gainers; SunOpta among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.37M shares. 1.19 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Sei holds 85,491 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Lp reported 3.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 172,630 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.43M shares. Highbridge Cap Management Llc accumulated 111,648 shares. Strs Ohio reported 6,200 shares. Proshare Ltd Company owns 15,485 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 285,738 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has 317,086 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 16,387 shares in its portfolio. 35,883 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 43,261 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 2.52M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pictet Asset Limited owns 4.44M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Michigan-based Blue Chip Prns has invested 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.65% or 586,166 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,509 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 248,600 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,497 shares. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 41,112 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 491,994 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 40,619 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.99% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 185,423 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Close Limited holds 8.95% or 138,095 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 60,193 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 363,625 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased The Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 8,845 shares to 548,940 valued at $25.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,932 shares and now owns 589,486 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.31% above currents $47.1 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $58 target. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15.