Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding as Share Price Rose; Macquarie Group LTD Has Cut Its Duke Realty (DRE) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 15,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 623,383 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.38 million, down from 639,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $991.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $219.42. About 3.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 523,778 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.56 million, down from 533,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 146,181 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.38 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 7,875 shares to 19,590 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 20,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.75 million for 22.83 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 633,529 shares to 15.43M shares, valued at $757.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 240,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL).

