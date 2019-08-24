Mason Street Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) as Market Valuation Rose; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Holding

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 590.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 196,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 229,518 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 33,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 296,931 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 201.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 12,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 18,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 6,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares to 123,200 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,476 shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 176,910 shares to 14,149 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 115,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,756 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).