Mason Street Advisors Has Boosted Mattel (MAT) Position by $1.48 Million; Valuation Rose; Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Stake in 3M Co. (MMM) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 273.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 134,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 184,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, up from 49,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 3.02 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies such as Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Appoints Ynon Kreiz CEO, Replacing Margo Georgiadis — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Dozens of toy suppliers object to Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation plan; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL SAYS 199.8 MLN VOTES AGAINST PROPOSAL REGARDING INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN VS 83.1 MLN “FOR” VOTES AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master: SUuit Related to Mattel’s Sale, Marketing of Mecard Branded Toys

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 83.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 14,379 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 7,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $170.41. About 1.44M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 9,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 1% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Garland Capital Management has invested 3.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sabal Co has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). S&Co Inc invested in 57,210 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Pa has 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,210 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Ohio-based fund reported 7,375 shares. Somerset Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,676 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies invested in 1,252 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi holds 14,301 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Notis holds 2.11% or 25,814 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Group accumulated 4,146 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc, which manages about $218.64 million and $132.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc by 17,524 shares to 299,304 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairpointe Limited accumulated 7.86 million shares or 3.59% of the stock. 800 were reported by Johnson Fincl Gp Inc. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0% or 53 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 120 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 318,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank accumulated 630,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,731 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated owns 2.48M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications stated it has 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs Inc owns 14,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amg Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 91,452 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech LP invested in 0.06% or 52,248 shares.