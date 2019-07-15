Mason Street Advisors Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Share Value Declined; Highline Capital Management Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Has Increased by $4.68 Million

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.72 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 179,379 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 06/03/2018 BioMarin to Attend Upcoming Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Receives Standard Approval for Palynziq™ (pegvaliase-pqpz) Injection for Treatment of Adults with Phenylketonuria (PKU), a Rare Genetic Disease; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN RECEIVES STANDARD APPROVAL FOR PALYNZIQ; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC BMRN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PROVIDES 2 YEARS OF CLINICAL DATA IN 6E13 VG/KG DOSE FROM ONGOING PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN VALOCTOCOGENE ROXAPARVOVEC GENE THERAPY FOR SEVERE HEMOPHILIA A AT WORLD FEDERATION OF HEMOPHILIA 2018…

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 22,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 792,038 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 814,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 10.38 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 734,807 shares to 774,876 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 695,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,797 shares, and cut its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Victory Capital holds 383,795 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 176,912 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca), California-based fund reported 410 shares. New York-based Atika Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Comgest Invsts Sas has 0.11% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 54,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications holds 0.01% or 21,922 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsr owns 5,578 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Inc accumulated 0.86% or 80,321 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.27% or 1.36M shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, Indiana-based fund reported 55,254 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Prudential Financial Incorporated accumulated 101,810 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt has 46,134 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.04% or 138,895 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,558 shares to 604,463 shares, valued at $48.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,851 shares, and has risen its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

