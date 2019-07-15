Mason Street Advisors Decreased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake as Share Price Rose; Mayo Investment Advisers Stake in Apple (AAPL) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 72.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 44,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,676 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 380,276 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO)

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 12.71 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Argent has 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowen Hanes & Co holds 269,583 shares. Pacifica Cap Invests Lc accumulated 6,465 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Overbrook, New York-based fund reported 36,426 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 15.93 million shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc invested in 3.4% or 359,039 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 2.10 million shares. Franklin Res accumulated 11.41 million shares or 1.16% of the stock. Pacific Glob accumulated 83,566 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price owns 52,472 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Invest Serv Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Trust accumulated 139,345 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca reported 45,589 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,072 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 3.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65B and $85.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13,094 shares to 31,340 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 90,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Class C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Ltd Com owns 6,841 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co owns 484,184 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Grace & White New York has 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 194 are held by Sageworth Trust. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 22,445 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management owns 4,367 shares. 535,749 were reported by Scout Investments Inc. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 316,274 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 200,150 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 7,600 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares stake. Centurylink Mngmt accumulated 0.55% or 13,121 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 6,200 shares.