Mason Street Advisors Decreased Citigroup (C) Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc analyzed 8,830 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)'s stock rose 1.72%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 335,476 shares with $20.87 million value, down from 344,306 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $145.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased Facebook Inc. (FB) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP analyzed 4,055 shares as Facebook Inc. (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP holds 39,345 shares with $6.56M value, down from 43,400 last quarter. Facebook Inc. now has $533.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $187.14. About 11.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.79% above currents $64.28 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) stake by 187,600 shares to 589,000 valued at $25.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingevity Corp stake by 9,098 shares and now owns 22,132 shares. Spire Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 220 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 16,000 are owned by Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Company. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 42,095 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% or 9,600 shares. Parsec Fincl Management holds 88,654 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.63M shares. Tompkins invested in 3,440 shares. Financial Bank Of The West reported 68,557 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 170,671 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,154 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 103,765 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) stake by 5,485 shares to 9,525 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) stake by 2,470 shares and now owns 9,771 shares. Arris International Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Lc holds 5.32% or 116,110 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.07% or 7,171 shares. Connors Investor Ser Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,500 shares. 291,655 are owned by Kames Cap Public Ltd Llc. Luxor Cap Group Inc Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bluestein R H has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Windsor Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1,235 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7.97 million shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.21% or 294,189 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 31,905 shares. Blume owns 8,550 shares. 2,457 were accumulated by Cadence Retail Bank Na. New England Private Wealth Lc holds 0.18% or 4,164 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has 1.21 million shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Hilltop Inc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $210.15’s average target is 12.30% above currents $187.14 stock price. Facebook had 29 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Monday, March 11 report. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. Another trade for 22,246 shares valued at $4.05 million was made by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.