Mason Street Advisors Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $945,054 as Share Price Declined; Ball (BLL) Share Value Rose While Three Peaks Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.27 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 18,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 63,903 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, down from 82,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 2.33 million shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION OF CFO SUSAN BALL WAS APRIL 17; 18/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram & Kyle Kuzma Key To Kawhi Leonard To LA Trade, Per `Lakers Nation’; 21/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Open To Staying As Lonzo Ball’s Backup, Reports `Los Angeles Times’; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball; 19/04/2018 – Wild & Wolf: Ball on the End of the Toy Xylophone Beater Stick Can Separate; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video)

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 610,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.41 million, down from 628,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,606 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 57,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $242.37M for 24.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BLL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 264.65 million shares or 0.92% more from 262.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co owns 6,757 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has 5.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.46 million shares. Federated Pa has 15,453 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 3.07M shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 53,566 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Co invested in 151 shares or 0% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% or 12,250 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr stated it has 15,490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 80,152 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 9,333 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). First Merchants Corporation accumulated 54,837 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 54,672 shares to 74,584 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 36,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.