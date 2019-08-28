Mason Street Advisors Cut Its Big Lots (BIG) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Holder Pinnacle Holdings Upped Freightcar America (RAIL) Position

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Freightcar America (RAIL) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The hedge fund held 51,620 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.98M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Freightcar America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 54,136 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 8,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The institutional investor held 12,862 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 21,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.55M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 915,526 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sets $100M Share-Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. $12,417 worth of stock was bought by MADDEN THOMAS A on Friday, May 17.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) by 1,145 shares to 116,890 shares, valued at $634.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,995 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,495 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 2,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 17,960 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0% or 104,376 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 19,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 211,215 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 10,250 shares. Invesco owns 88,107 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 209,822 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 18,278 shares. Parthenon Lc invested in 0.16% or 117,762 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0% or 17,254 shares. 15,097 are owned by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Pinnacle Lc owns 51,620 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc owns 23,603 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BIG shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De reported 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Olstein Lp holds 0.25% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. 100,642 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 22,574 shares. Capital Fund accumulated 70,457 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc stated it has 156,587 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 7,256 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Network Limited. 483 are held by Mufg Americas Corp. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 142,279 shares. 42,891 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 10,201 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 59,334 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 249,000 shares stake.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,631 shares to 356,883 shares, valued at $37.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 13.39 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

