Mason Street Advisors Cut By $5.29 Million Its Teleflex (TFX) Position; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 48 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 30 sold and reduced stakes in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased Teleflex Inc (TFX) stake by 72.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 17,520 shares as Teleflex Inc (TFX)’s stock rose 4.98%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 6,565 shares with $1.98M value, down from 24,085 last quarter. Teleflex Inc now has $15.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $332.88. About 119,851 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for th; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M

Among 7 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Teleflex Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 27 with “Strong Buy”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Needham. Morgan Stanley maintained Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore & Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund reported 915 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy And invested in 3,623 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Adage Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). American Century Inc has 855,543 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Davis R M reported 0.92% stake. 88,950 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 132 shares. Leavell Mngmt has 3,950 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 1,068 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl owns 139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 793 shares. Victory Management has 675 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. HEINMILLER JOHN C had bought 1,250 shares worth $356,250 on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Teleflex Incorporated’s (NYSE:TFX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teleflex launches worldwide recall of breathing tubes – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barclays bearish on Teva, sees 14% downside risk in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem on board with Teleflex UroLift device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased The Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,631 shares to 356,883 valued at $37.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 7,558 shares and now owns 604,463 shares. Class A was raised too.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $120.78 million for 32.13 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $67,039 activity.

More notable recent Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund May 2019 Monthly Update – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$23.37, Is It Time To Put Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, US Steel, and more – CNBC” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 832,875 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 4.61 million shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Regent Investment Management Llc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 135,500 shares.