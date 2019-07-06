Mason Street Advisors Boosted The Coca (KO) Holding by $406,870; Globeflex Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Unitil (UTL) as Valuation Rose

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,067 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 24,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 33,372 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 19.97% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical UTL News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Unitil May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts, Rhode Island award major offshore wind contracts; 26/04/2018 – UNITIL CORP – QTRLY GAS REVENUES $87.0 MLN VS $74.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Unitil 1Q EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Unitil Shareholders Elect New Director at Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unitil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTL)

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 8,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 548,940 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, up from 540,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 All-American Fourth of July Stocks to Buy for Year-Round Gains – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: CenterPoint Energy, McKesson and Coca-Cola – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,830 shares to 335,476 shares, valued at $20.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,686 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 5,202 shares to 10,811 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Control4 Ord (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UTL shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 9.27 million shares or 3.64% more from 8.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 14,149 shares. 400 are owned by Optimum Investment. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Qs reported 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0% in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Northern Tru reported 289,350 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) for 10,415 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 65,599 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,300 shares in its portfolio. 15,453 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Inc. Bessemer Inc stated it has 48,340 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Co Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 83,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unitil declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “ETR vs. UTL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on December 05, 2018, Zacks.com published: “KEP vs. UTL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (IRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valvoline (VVV) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.