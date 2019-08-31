Mason Street Advisors Boosted Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by $1.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Increased Stake in 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 7.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 225,685 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) by 275.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 90,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 123,476 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 23/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER – ANNOUNCED A NEW NATURAL RUBBER PROCUREMENT POLICY REFLECTING ITS COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE SOURCING OF RAW MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS DEALER TIRE RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 25,145 shares to 19,895 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,686 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).