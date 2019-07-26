Mason Street Advisors Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $570,726; Md Sass Investors Services Raised Stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) as Market Value Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 9,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,816 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42 million, up from 82,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $224.09. About 487,012 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 4,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.09M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley Co Inc reported 87,650 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,865 shares. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 1.43 million shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Company owns 28,994 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has 62,235 shares. Ashford Management reported 0.26% stake. 5,673 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Com Ltd Com holds 1.32 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt stated it has 101,377 shares or 4.36% of all its holdings. Cape Ann Bancorporation reported 2.34% stake. Copeland Mgmt Llc has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paw Capital Corp has 5,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13,156 shares to 584,131 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 7,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,686 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 15,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares were bought by Clendening John S, worth $199,007.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 95,239 shares. S&Co reported 1,980 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 89 shares. Fmr reported 0% stake. New York-based Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 356,347 are held by Victory Management. Management Ltd Com owns 14,051 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Cwm invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fulton Commercial Bank Na invested in 6,027 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 363,400 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 21,740 shares stake. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.97% or 66,723 shares in its portfolio.