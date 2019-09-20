Mason Street Advisors Boosted Its Berkley W R (WRB) Stake; Ceva (CEVA) SI Increased By 1.36%

Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) had an increase of 1.36% in short interest. CEVA’s SI was 426,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.36% from 420,600 shares previously. With 145,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s short sellers to cover CEVA’s short positions. The SI to Ceva Inc’s float is 2%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 34,498 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS THE PROPOSED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ALL PRIMARY OFFERING IN THE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.3 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA GROUP PLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 26/04/2018 – BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL FOR CEVA IPO IPO-CEVA.S; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Concurrently Upgraded CEVA Group Probability of Default Rating to B1-PD; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM Agrees to Buy 25% Stake in Ceva Logistics; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 50.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mason Street Advisors Llc acquired 25,851 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 77,109 shares with $5.08M value, up from 51,258 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $13.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 93,500 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 0.4% Return On Equity, Is CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CEVA Introduces New AI Inference Processor Architecture for Edge Devices with Co-processing Support for Custom Neural Network Engines – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Federal Services Names New Head of Federal Cyber Practice, CEVA (Nasdaq: $CEVA) Introduces Second Gen AI Processor Architecture – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WiSig Networks License CEVA’s Cellular IoT Technology to Serve the India Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CEVA, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Management has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 48,371 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 300,786 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 32,450 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 13,589 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,920 shares. Walleye Trading has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 64,526 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 7,930 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Prudential Fincl owns 39,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco reported 0% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 8,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $704.64 million. The firm licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs, Serial ATA, and Serial Attached SCSI. It has a 682.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into a variety of end products.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the 2019 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -10.74% below currents $72.07 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.