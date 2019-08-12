Mason Hill Advisors Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Lowered by $7.38 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Position

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 378,102 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 3.77 million shares traded or 47.16% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. $47.34M worth of stock was bought by Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 1,184 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 133,538 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential stated it has 52,210 shares. Woodstock Corporation owns 44,855 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 133,311 shares. Pacifica Capital Invests Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability invested in 101,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,796 shares. Principal Group has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Conning has 28,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company owns 616,842 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 24.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

