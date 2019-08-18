Mason Hill Advisors Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Share Price Declined While Huber Capital Management Has Boosted by $2.35 Million Its Holding

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 245,346 shares traded or 11.64% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $51.7M, EST. $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 2.09M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co reported 2.70M shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 20.22 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. The California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Aqr Cap Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 123,952 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Com owns 41,060 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading Lp reported 98,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 2.86 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 440,580 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 645,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 1.53M shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

