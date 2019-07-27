Mason Hill Advisors Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Has Decreased by $7.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Logan Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 17.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 25,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,980 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17 million, down from 142,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.74 million market cap company. It closed at $3.91 lastly. It is down 53.71% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock. $3.90 million worth of stock was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock or 22,264 shares. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. 29,621 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.86 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936 worth of stock or 1,026 shares.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 9,511 shares to 44,896 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 42,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

