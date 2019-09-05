Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $7.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $350,754 as Shares Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.61% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 4.76M shares traded or 63.13% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.76. About 7.72M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – Chicago Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 18,868 shares to 79,033 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Gp Inc Inc reported 19,479 shares stake. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.06% or 17,459 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Svcs stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Advisors has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 51,520 were accumulated by Duncker Streett & Communication. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 319,709 shares. 27,890 are owned by Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware. 56,765 are held by Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd. Salem Inv Counselors reported 154,875 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 607 shares. Opus Invest reported 56,900 shares. Meritage Port reported 68,910 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt owns 83,693 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Llc owns 20,417 shares. Stanley reported 26,967 shares.

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Stop the Bleeding! Here Are 3 Top TSX Mining Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortuna Silver Mines slides as Lindero continues to weigh – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Silver Stocks to Stash in Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why These 3 Silver Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Metal Investors Should Buy This Silver Stock Before It Pops – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 138,128 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,837 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 28,067 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Invs reported 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ingalls And Snyder Lc has 0.43% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.70 million shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 962,105 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Gp owns 20,000 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 74,475 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 440,580 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 1.53 million shares.