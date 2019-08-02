Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) as Valuation Rose; As Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Cut Position by $66.82 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 3.81M shares traded or 64.46% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Shs (STX) by 68.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 644,559 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.87 million, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 4.41 million shares traded or 63.98% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Pnc Services Gru holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 38,067 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 510,088 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One holds 192,240 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. New Jersey-based Raab & Moskowitz Asset Lc has invested 0.15% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Qci Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 20 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 4.86M shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 225,587 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Veritable LP holds 0% or 4,520 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Company invested in 8,436 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 200 shares stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 182,353 shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $82.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.43M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments Inc has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 1.67 million were accumulated by Sprott. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 123,952 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Raffles Associate LP has invested 0.51% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). British Columbia Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Td Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Washington-based Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldg Plc holds 0% or 19,028 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 1.42M shares. 56,373 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 0.01% or 15,933 shares.