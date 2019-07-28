Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake by $7.38 Million as Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Increased Position by $16.72 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.74M market cap company. It closed at $3.91 lastly. It is down 53.71% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Davenport And Lc has invested 0.07% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Gotham Asset Management has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 11,837 shares. Creative Planning holds 56,850 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp invested in 20,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 402,063 shares. Profund Ltd Co reported 21,455 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 288,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr Inc reported 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Ajo Lp invested in 0.02% or 1.42M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) or 124,507 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 9,582 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 15,933 shares. 24,122 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc.

