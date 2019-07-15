Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position as Stock Declined; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Its Pentair Plc (PNR) Stake by $718,300

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 1.65M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 16,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,755 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, up from 33,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 612,249 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 EPS of $1.38-$1.48; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership accumulated 43,464 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 4,980 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 574,651 shares stake. 257,006 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 1.77M were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Bollard Ltd reported 1,183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 293,154 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.06% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Private Asset Management has 0.61% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 78 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 45,402 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 222,207 shares. Water Asset Mgmt reported 62,268 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,919 shares to 5,006 shares, valued at $551,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,125 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Art Lc has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Susquehanna Intl Llp reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Mason Hill Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 783,924 shares or 3.09% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 431,136 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested in 129,880 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs has 0.07% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.86M shares. Century reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 10,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 38,797 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) owns 9,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 50,514 shares.

