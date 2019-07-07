Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holding by $7.38 Million; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Upped Equifax (EFX) Holding by $21.48 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 182,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.44 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.55 million, up from 4.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 356,956 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Sacramento Bus: Another Voice: Equifax scandal isn’t over; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 22/03/2018 – IGNORE: FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE CHARGED REPORTED MARCH 14; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia sues Equifax over data breach; 25/04/2018 – EQUIFAX INC QTRLY SHR $0.75; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING (CORRECTS NAME); 14/03/2018 – RPT-EQUIFAX SAYS IT IS COOPERATING WITH U.S. SEC, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OVER INSIDER TRADING INVESTIGATION

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.85. About 1.19M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Corp stated it has 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 188,954 shares. Barclays Plc reported 119,436 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). First National Bank & Trust reported 6,527 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Andra Ap invested 0.17% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 346,297 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 18 shares. 52,542 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Meristem Family Wealth holds 0.12% or 2,876 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares to 8.63M shares, valued at $514.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

