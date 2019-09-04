Mason Hill Advisors Has Lowered Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holding by $7.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Air Products And Chemicals (APD) Stake as Share Price Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (APD) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 20,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 29,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Air Products And Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $227.29. About 140,308 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.195. About 1.26 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.60M for 24.81 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Co Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 4,370 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0.88% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1.16 million shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 1,171 are held by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Alpha Windward Ltd Company invested in 0.21% or 1,628 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,265 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust And Tru Com has 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,394 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3,004 shares. Andra Ap invested in 13,600 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 485 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 63,328 are held by Chesley Taft Assoc Lc. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,227 shares to 86,009 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).