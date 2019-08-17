Mason Hill Advisors Has Cut Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stake by $7.38 Million; Share Price Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Stake by $1.75 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 30,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 68,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 12.63M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 2.09M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 1.07M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 79,965 shares. United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.05% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). The California-based Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). U S Global Invsts Incorporated holds 0.46% or 277,363 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 6.73M shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 53,471 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Mason Hill Advsrs Llc invested in 3.09% or 783,924 shares. Agf invested in 0.02% or 462,707 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 404,903 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd reported 0.03% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0% or 230,600 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Co Ltd Co holds 1.70M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 200,359 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll Ca, a California-based fund reported 55,808 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.58% or 216,254 shares. Bislett Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 150,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 0.99% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 117,577 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 433,936 shares. Papp L Roy & Associate reported 16,095 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated invested in 39,509 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 420,726 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Llc reported 30,305 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Iat Reinsurance Limited holds 0.12% or 15,000 shares. American Assets Investment Mngmt Llc owns 1.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 135,060 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Company reported 2.5% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Benin Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,912 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.29 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,361 shares to 245,196 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).