Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) by $7.38 Million as Stock Rose; Underhill Investment Management Increased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $2.59 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $634.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.1012 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9388. About 3.90M shares traded or 50.98% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30 million, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Metal Investors Should Buy This Silver Stock Before It Pops – The Motley Fool Canada” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SIL: Bull Market Underway, 30% More Upside This Year – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortuna Silver Mines: Avoid This Stock – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2018. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Silver Stocks to Stash in Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for first quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.45M for 24.62 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Raymond James Advsrs accumulated 22,651 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.07% or 2.86 million shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 288,700 shares. 41,060 are held by Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Company. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 1.42 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated accumulated 200,359 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 402,063 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 233,073 shares. Moreover, Pnc Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 37,065 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 79,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72M and $189.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 6 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary stated it has 0.08% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bridges Mngmt Inc reported 62,335 shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,608 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 5,071 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Co holds 27,540 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. 107,876 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.36% or 557,347 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 82,170 shares. 21,945 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Interstate Savings Bank has 100,734 shares. First Advsrs LP holds 1.59 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.28% or 21,705 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 930,500 shares.