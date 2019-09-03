Mason Hill Advisors Cut Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position by $7.38 Million as Shares Rose; Endurant Capital Management LP Stake in Intricon (IIN) Raised as Share Price Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 3.61 million shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 122.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 304,477 shares as the company's stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 552,457 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 247,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 110,415 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 9,097 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Ranger Inv LP holds 131,377 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited accumulated 15,265 shares. Navellier & Inc owns 9,592 shares. 23,619 are held by Morgan Stanley. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Northern Trust Corp owns 106,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 750 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Company has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,799 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Com has invested 0.01% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 27,216 shares or 0% of the stock.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 100,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,263 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Analysts Estimate IntriCon (IIN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance" on July 30, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 24,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 11,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 19,028 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 962,105 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Corp has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, James Inv Research has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Profund Advisors has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 21,455 shares. Eqis Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 11,000 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co invested in 4,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 370,893 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 836,195 shares. 54,194 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.