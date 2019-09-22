Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Celgene (Call) (CELG) Holding By $7.14 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG) stake by 87.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 77,600 shares as Celgene Corp (Call) (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 11,000 shares with $1.02 million value, down from 88,600 last quarter. Celgene Corp (Call) now has $70.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 14/05/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 29/05/2018 – DEADLINE TODAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Celgene Corporation Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 38,629 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc has 18,307 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gru Limited Liability has invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Legacy Prtn has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). American Assets Invest Mngmt accumulated 29,000 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 8,858 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Selway Asset Mgmt owns 27,953 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. 127 were reported by Mngmt Professionals. Aimz Advisors invested in 37,945 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Burns J W And Com has invested 0.83% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Guardian Life Com Of America owns 2,035 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc has 0.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 45,716 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,255 shares. Greatmark Prns has 3,850 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 326,400 shares to 481,400 valued at $81.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped United Technologies Corp (Call) (NYSE:UTX) stake by 109,600 shares and now owns 142,800 shares. Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.14% above currents $99.37 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.