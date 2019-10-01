Masimo (MASI) Stock Value Rose While Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $631,812; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $389,104

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 36,249 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65 million, down from 37,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 1.44 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 12,995 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93M, up from 8,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $148.79. About 206,422 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 59,836 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,029 shares. Gam Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.24% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Renaissance Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 3,754 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc reported 4.45 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. West Oak Lc holds 0.02% or 200 shares. Adirondack Tru Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ensemble Ltd Liability Company holds 27,610 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru Company has 0.05% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Victory Mgmt Inc has 640,365 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,107 shares to 91,676 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,512 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Senseonics Unveils Eversense Bridge Program in the U.S. – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Lower-Risk Healthcare Picks for Long-Term Investors – The Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Study Investigates the Ability of Masimo Noninvasive, Continuous Hemoglobin (SpHb®) to Provide Earlier Indication of Anemia and the Impact of Anemia on Patient Outcomes – Financial Post” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River and Tradeweb Expand Multi-Asset Trading Collaboration – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares to 212,754 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 19,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 125,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Strategy Asset Managers accumulated 0.28% or 3,315 shares. Century holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 445,351 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aqr Cap Ltd Company invested in 0.69% or 2.14M shares. 350 were accumulated by Cls Investments Limited Co. Parsons Capital Management Ri accumulated 35,416 shares. 982,219 were reported by Schroder Group Inc. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited reported 4.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 38,308 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 7,048 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited has 39,071 shares.