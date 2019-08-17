Masimo (MASI) Stock Rose While Bluestein R H & Company Has Trimmed by $386,400 Its Stake; Page Arthur B Increased Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $786,760

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 125.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 442 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $151.25. About 181,837 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 52,818 shares to 108,353 shares, valued at $21.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,231 were reported by Lpl Ltd. Piedmont Advsr reported 4,702 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.11% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp accumulated 10,304 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.03% or 4,401 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Lc reported 92,781 shares. 27,277 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 455,071 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De owns 0.18% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 41,750 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

