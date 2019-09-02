Masimo (MASI) Shares Rose While Bluestein R H & Company Cut Stake by $386,400; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Position in Ciena (CIEN) Has Decreased by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 41,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 48,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 2.22 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 184,842 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.68M for 53.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,643 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,935 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 623,158 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates invested in 3,138 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 101,786 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 100 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 45,808 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 6,279 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 61,420 shares. Adirondack Communication invested in 0% or 12 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 14,045 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.35% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 20,165 shares. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 795,720 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. 517 are held by Mckinley Capital Limited Company Delaware.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 58,792 shares to 195,092 shares, valued at $23.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 97,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Llc owns 0.17% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 73,911 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 7,850 shares. Quantbot Lp owns 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 4,928 shares. Boston Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 13,635 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 3.21 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 313 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership owns 15,995 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 160,230 shares. Cookson Peirce reported 476,784 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 170 shares. At Financial Bank holds 0.07% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 15,519 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 51,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 1.18 million shares. Essex Management Com Limited has 1.14% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 206,354 shares.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $75.15 million for 20.47 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,390 shares to 3,590 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 46,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).