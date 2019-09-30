Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Upped Holding; New England Research & Management Has Raised Position in Facebook (FB) as Market Value Rose

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 79.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 2,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $178.01. About 5.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of marketing, Carolyn Everson, answered questions about its recent data breach at the ShopTalk retail conference on Monday; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 21/03/2018 – Rebecca Jarvis: BREAKING: Here are the 3 Steps Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is taking in response to the Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians: Most Facebook users have likely had their public profiles “scraped” by marketers. And Asia is Facebook’s largest market, with 828 million users; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APPROACHED CHRISTOPHER WYLIE & ALEKSANDR KOGAN AND ASKED THEM TO SUBMIT TO AN AUDIT AS WELL; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg thinks an independent body resembling a sort of “Supreme Court” could fix some of Facebook’s problems; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 636.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 27,610 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, up from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $148.65. About 92,530 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,900 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 76,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 660,969 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 11,505 shares to 17,295 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 53,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.