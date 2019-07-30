Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Decreased Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position by $363,660 as Market Value Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $158.25. About 413,865 shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,243 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 20,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 684,052 shares traded or 110.52% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Dürheimer As New Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 6,456 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc reported 0.35% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). owns 453 shares. Logan Mngmt owns 21,126 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Gam Ag has invested 0.48% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 4,870 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 58,651 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 19 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Phocas Financial holds 0.88% or 196,005 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 62,418 shares. Private has 1.34% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 605,809 shares.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Penske Automotive Group To Host Second Quarter Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roger Penske Is A Winner And So Is Penske Automotive Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,214 shares to 374,824 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 31,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 14,045 shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 112,470 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 72,284 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na accumulated 2,308 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Co has 19,935 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd owns 3,138 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nordea Inv Management has 37,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Limited owns 61,046 shares. Birchview Capital Lp reported 0.69% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Piedmont Inc invested in 0.03% or 4,702 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 59,983 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 4,401 shares. Schroder Invest Grp has invested 0.14% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 71,302 are held by New Amsterdam Prtn Limited New York.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95 million for 54.20 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30,735 shares to 66,458 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 91,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).