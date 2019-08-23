Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Decreased Stake by $386,400; Agilysys (AGYS) Shares Rose While Mak Capital One Has Trimmed by $60.39 Million Its Holding

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.99M, down from 5.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $643.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 82,587 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 172,499 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 18,297 shares to 214,837 shares, valued at $39.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 52,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: "Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Masimo (MASI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Guidance Solid – Nasdaq" published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Look At Masimo Corporation's (NASDAQ:MASI) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought $270,490 worth of stock.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.