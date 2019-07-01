Masimo (MASI) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Upped Its Holding by $12.36 Million as Valuation Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Denali Advisors Raised Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 1258.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 422,484 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 235.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 89,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,587 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $149.76. About 309,881 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.17 million activity. $250,000 worth of stock was sold by Coleman Jon on Thursday, January 31. Sampath Anand also sold $3.45M worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 13,100 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company has 190,262 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 17,400 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 8,881 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.07% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tekla Capital Limited Com reported 0.06% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Pnc Gp Inc accumulated 23,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 0% or 5,364 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 218,456 shares stake. Smithfield Communication holds 65 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 7,303 shares. Champlain Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 795,720 shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 6.98 million shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 69,963 shares to 230,979 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,735 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 15,300 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,500 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI).