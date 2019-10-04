Masimo (MASI) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Stake by $414,844; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Headinvest Llc

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 2,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 11,097 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $148.49. About 110,405 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 1.26M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.30 million for 52.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Masimo Announces FDA Clearance of Neonatal Indication for O3® Regional Oximetry – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masimo Corp (MASI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Grows on New Pacts Amid Reimbursement Issue – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MASI shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ensemble Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.58% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Whittier holds 6,279 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Com reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc Inc has 0.44% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 3,000 are owned by Dafna Mngmt. Voya Inv Llc holds 64,892 shares. 1,824 are held by Cibc Asset Inc. Gam Holding Ag owns 5,660 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.05% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). West Oak Capital Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 200 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc owns 4,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Monroe Bank Mi has 10,827 shares. Pura Vida Invests Limited invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $265.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,173 shares to 10,478 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,100 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Round Table Serv Ltd owns 1,847 shares. 25,205 are owned by Inv Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 0.86% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,831 shares. Cutler Counsel Llc holds 1.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 62,957 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0.28% or 36,016 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al holds 0.02% or 5,233 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,400 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.41% or 25,495 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.36% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 69,899 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Birch Hill Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 152,959 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com reported 0.66% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fiera Corporation stated it has 3.75 million shares or 1.85% of all its holdings.