Masimo (MASI) Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Increased Position by $769,600; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Share Price Declined While Farallon Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 74,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 1.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.04 million, down from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 154,465 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 163.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 8,381 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 3,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $152.62. About 56,856 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 500,000 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zealand Pharma A S by 51,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

