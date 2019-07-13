Masimo (MASI) Reaches $152.04 52-Week High; Weis Markets Has 1.5 Sentiment

Weis Markets Inc (WMK) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 60 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 40 decreased and sold equity positions in Weis Markets Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 10.37 million shares, up from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Weis Markets Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 32 Increased: 41 New Position: 19.

The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) hit a new 52-week high and has $156.60 target or 3.00% above today’s $152.04 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $8.11 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $156.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $243.36 million more. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.04. About 298,112 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.11 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 43.45 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

Among 4 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp has $16000 highest and $137 lowest target. $148.40’s average target is -2.39% below currents $152.04 stock price. Masimo Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 27. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.17 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $250,000 were sold by Coleman Jon on Thursday, January 31. $3.45 million worth of stock was sold by Sampath Anand on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Hookipa Leaps, Illumina Dims On Q2 Warning, Novartis-Amgen Halt Alzheimer’s Study – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How The Parts Add Up: SPLG Targets $38 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.95 million for 52.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Struggling With Its 7.3% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 65,155 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK); 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company has market cap of $986.90 million. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Wonder Chicken, Price Freeze, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts.

