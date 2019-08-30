Masimo (MASI) Position Held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose, Castine Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 113,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 351,597 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 20.00 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 204.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 22,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The hedge fund held 33,782 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 11,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $153.41. About 66,421 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 5,911 shares to 3,418 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 15,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,467 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares to 130,951 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).