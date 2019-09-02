Masimo (MASI) Holder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut by $390,780 Its Holding

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (MASI) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 29,410 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 42,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 184,842 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,990 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 6,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $161.96. About 2.99M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 21 shares. Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 1,241 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 2,500 shares. Art Advsr Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. 375 are held by Trustmark Bancorp Department. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 213,698 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 107,440 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Scholtz Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Amer Int reported 97,793 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 7,303 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,642 shares.

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. MASI’s profit will be $37.44M for 53.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.58% negative EPS growth.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 16.66 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd holds 41,972 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. 246,524 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 1,737 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 68,556 shares. Sun Life owns 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,230 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Montecito Bankshares & stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,520 were reported by Stonebridge Limited. 369,737 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.46M shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt holds 14,359 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,081 shares. Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 371,262 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 165,006 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Midwest Comml Bank Division holds 6,059 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

