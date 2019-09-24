Masimo (MASI) Holder Ensemble Capital Management Increased Position; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Decreased Position by $9.35 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 636.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 27,610 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 277,827 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 2.57 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – IPT: APOLLO SERIES 2018-1 TRUST RMBS ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.75 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $708.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 44,860 shares to 541,603 shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).