Masimo (MASI) Holder Brown Advisory Securities Increased Its Position; Walleye Trading Decreased Its Synnex (SNX) Position by $1.06 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 94.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 10,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 673 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66,000, down from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.84. About 300,029 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 9,937 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $151.08. About 225,218 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Put) (NYSE:GWRE) by 11,800 shares to 13,300 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cray Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (Call) (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 8.55 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $375.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 23,444 shares to 111,901 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,511 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).