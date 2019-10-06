Masimo (MASI) EPS Estimated At $0.71; CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Cymabay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cymabay Therapeutics has $2100 highest and $1400 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 247.91% above currents $5.03 stock price. Cymabay Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $14.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $0.71 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. MASI’s profit would be $37.30M giving it 52.36 P/E if the $0.71 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, Masimo Corporation’s analysts see -6.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.7. About 153,350 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 422,266 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 168% – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Rallies, Breakthrough Designation For Roche, IGM Biosciences Debuts – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. The company has market cap of $356.37 million. It engages in developing seladelpar , a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold Masimo Corporation shares while 105 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 0.68% more from 42.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion owns 1,637 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.01% or 116,402 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 64,892 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 63,273 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,706 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 1.25 million shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 28,316 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Putnam holds 65,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Lc reported 13,822 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl L P has 0.04% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited has 19,954 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 46,063 shares. 16,900 are held by Bessemer Gp.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Boosts O3 Platform With Three New Indices – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Good Stocks to Consider Ahead of Fall 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Masimo (MASI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 42.51 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.