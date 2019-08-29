Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 140 9.22 N/A 3.55 44.44 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 1.92 N/A 5.10 0.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Masimo Corporation and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Masimo Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Masimo Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4%

Volatility and Risk

Masimo Corporation’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

7 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation. Its rival STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4 respectively. Masimo Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Masimo Corporation and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Masimo Corporation’s upside potential is 8.75% at a $168.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares and 75.8% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.38% are STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15%

For the past year Masimo Corporation has stronger performance than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Masimo Corporation beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.