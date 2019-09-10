Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 142 8.44 N/A 3.55 44.44 OraSure Technologies Inc. 9 2.66 N/A 0.02 347.92

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Masimo Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc. OraSure Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Masimo Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Masimo Corporation is presently more affordable than OraSure Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Masimo Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% OraSure Technologies Inc. 0.00% 7% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Masimo Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. From a competition point of view, OraSure Technologies Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, OraSure Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. OraSure Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Masimo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Masimo Corporation and OraSure Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 OraSure Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Masimo Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 15.60% and an $168.33 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares and 90.3% of OraSure Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Masimo Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are OraSure Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% OraSure Technologies Inc. -4.35% -11.73% -13.38% -33.84% -49.64% -28.51%

For the past year Masimo Corporation had bullish trend while OraSure Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors OraSure Technologies Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIVÂ–1/2, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu rapid flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene LIVESTOCK and Oragene ANIMAL, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, PrepIT MAX, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company offers oral fluid collection devices to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome and animal genetics, and academic research markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations, public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.