Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 129 9.10 N/A 3.55 39.81 Biomerica Inc. 2 4.88 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Masimo Corporation and Biomerica Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% Biomerica Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -44.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Masimo Corporation is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Biomerica Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Biomerica Inc. are 3.9 and 2 respectively. Masimo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Biomerica Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Masimo Corporation and Biomerica Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Biomerica Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Masimo Corporation has a -0.82% downside potential and an average target price of $148.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.6% of Masimo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.1% of Biomerica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Masimo Corporation shares. Competitively, Biomerica Inc. has 15.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 3.43% 3.86% 10.1% 22.43% 46.32% 31.69% Biomerica Inc. -2.51% -12.58% -6.96% -21.55% -34.24% 31.9%

For the past year Masimo Corporation has weaker performance than Biomerica Inc.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats Biomerica Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions worldwide. The companyÂ’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; and to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal, food intolerances, diabetes, and esoteric tests. The company offers its products to hospital and clinical laboratories, medical research institutions, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, chain drugstores, wholesalers, and physicians' offices, as well as to distributors. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.