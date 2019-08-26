Masimo Corporation (MASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 140 8.89 N/A 3.55 44.44 Becton Dickinson and Company 244 3.93 N/A 4.80 52.69

In table 1 we can see Masimo Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Becton Dickinson and Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Masimo Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Masimo Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and Company, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Masimo Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% Becton Dickinson and Company 0.00% 4.4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that Masimo Corporation is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Becton Dickinson and Company is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation are 7 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Becton Dickinson and Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Masimo Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Masimo Corporation and Becton Dickinson and Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Becton Dickinson and Company 0 1 2 2.67

Masimo Corporation has a 8.02% upside potential and an average target price of $161.25. Becton Dickinson and Company on the other hand boasts of a $271.5 average target price and a 9.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Becton Dickinson and Company looks more robust than Masimo Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of Becton Dickinson and Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Becton Dickinson and Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% Becton Dickinson and Company -1.35% -0.69% 7.28% 2.98% 2.24% 12.2%

For the past year Masimo Corporation was more bullish than Becton Dickinson and Company.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Masimo Corporation.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and IV sets for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laproscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment provides integrated systems for specimen collection; safety-engineered blood collection, automated blood culturing and tuberculosis culturing, and microorganism identification and drug susceptibility systems; molecular testing systems for infectious diseases and womenÂ’s health; liquid-based cytology systems for cervical cancer screening; rapid diagnostic assays; microbiology laboratory automation, and plated media products; fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers; monoclonal antibodies and kits for performing cell analysis; reagent systems for life science research; molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation for genomics research; clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers; and cell culture media supplements for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. The company markets its products through independent distribution channels and sales representatives to healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and general public. It has a strategic collaboration with FlowJo, LLC. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.