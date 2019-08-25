Masimo Corporation (MASI) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 140 8.73 N/A 3.55 44.44 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 5 0.55 N/A -29.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Masimo Corporation and Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Masimo Corporation and Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -90.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation are 7 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Masimo Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$161.25 is Masimo Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.9% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Valeritas Holdings Inc. has 0.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% Valeritas Holdings Inc. 3.61% 10.38% -55.16% -63.9% -90.17% -55.91%

For the past year Masimo Corporation had bullish trend while Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.