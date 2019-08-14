Masimo Corporation (MASI) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Masimo Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.86% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Masimo Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.93% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Masimo Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.30% 17.80% Industry Average 7.19% 15.45% 8.71%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Masimo Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation N/A 138 44.44 Industry Average 66.36M 922.60M 102.79

Masimo Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Masimo Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Masimo Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.79 2.79 2.72

$156.4 is the consensus target price of Masimo Corporation, with a potential upside of 5.59%. The potential upside of the competitors is 32.85%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Masimo Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Masimo Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% Industry Average 5.12% 8.44% 15.38% 39.21% 37.12% 42.28%

For the past year Masimo Corporation has stronger performance than Masimo Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation are 7 and 6.2. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s competitors have 3.92 and 3.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Masimo Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that Masimo Corporation is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Masimo Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.10 which is 9.98% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Masimo Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Masimo Corporation’s rivals beat Masimo Corporation.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.