Masimo Corporation (MASI) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 143 9.00 N/A 3.55 44.44 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 76 11.54 N/A -1.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Masimo Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0.00% -76.4% -37.9%

Liquidity

Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor iRhythm Technologies Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. Masimo Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Masimo Corporation and iRhythm Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 iRhythm Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Masimo Corporation is $175, with potential upside of 15.83%. Competitively iRhythm Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $80, with potential upside of 0.76%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Masimo Corporation seems more appealing than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.6% of Masimo Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of iRhythm Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Masimo Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% iRhythm Technologies Inc. -0.75% 7.65% 13.75% -3.04% 11.22% 19.66%

For the past year Masimo Corporation has stronger performance than iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats iRhythm Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers ZIO Service, a platform that provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.