Masimo Corporation (MASI) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Comparing side by side

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masimo Corporation 142 8.44 N/A 3.55 44.44 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Masimo Corporation and BIOLASE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -156.2% -60.2%

Risk and Volatility

Masimo Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. BIOLASE Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Masimo Corporation is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, BIOLASE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Masimo Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Masimo Corporation and BIOLASE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Masimo Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Masimo Corporation has a 15.60% upside potential and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Masimo Corporation and BIOLASE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.6% and 35.5% respectively. 0.7% are Masimo Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Masimo Corporation 0.33% 5.15% 22.23% 28.32% 62.41% 47.01% BIOLASE Inc. -0.64% 9.93% -30.49% -17.64% 19.23% 56.57%

For the past year Masimo Corporation was less bullish than BIOLASE Inc.

Summary

Masimo Corporation beats BIOLASE Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.